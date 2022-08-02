Missing Waterford teen located safe and well

Gardaí have confirmed a missing Waterford teenager has been located safe and well after being missing for a week and a half.
Thirteen year old Jimmy Reynolds went missing in Dungarvan in Co Waterford on Thursday afternoon July 21.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
No further action is required.
