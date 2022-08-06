ALERT: Waterford motorists advised of upcoming Rice Bridge lift

The Waterford public is being notified of a Rice Bridge lift planned for next week.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the lift is due to take place at approximately 2pm on Monday (August 8).
Rice Bridge Lift Monday 8th August @1400 #RoadAlert https://t.co/CiqjlT0Q1A— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) August 5, 2022
The reminder was issued by the Map Alert service and Waterford City and Council Council via their Twitter page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.