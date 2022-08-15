Major funding announced for South East University (SETU) in Waterford

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has this morning welcomed the announcement by his party colleague Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, of €3,500,258 for the South East Technological University.

Senator Cummins said:

“Today’s funding announcement is part of a wider package of €40 million in supports for higher education institutions across the country for the upcoming academic year.

“This funding can be used for key capital investment priorities across the areas of; universal access, energy efficiency and decarbonisation upgrades, general ICT and equipment-related upgrades, health and safety works, building upgrades and minor works and equipment.

He added:

“This funding forms part of ongoing investment in the higher education sector under Project Ireland 2040 and reaffirms a strong commitment to public investment in higher education infrastructure.

“I know this funding will be put to very good use by SETU and I certainly expect this to be the first of many positive news items that will centre on our new university during this academic year.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said:

“I’m delighted to announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities.

“Our third level sector faces significant challenges in responding to climate goals and this fund will assist with making energy

upgrades but also making college campuses greener. It will also ensure our campuses are inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities. It can also be used to help students access laptops or other ICT requirements.

“Across our sector, we can play the lead in responding to the great challenges of our time – how we meet our climate targets, how we make Ireland better for people with disabilities, how we improve access to education for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Previous allocations under the Devolved Capital Grant have delivered tangible benefits for students and staff and complements other Project Ireland 2040 capital investments in the higher education sector”.