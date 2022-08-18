Waterford's Thomas Barr to run in European Championships semi-final today

Waterford native Thomas Barr will run in the 400m hurdles semi-final at the European Championships in Munich this morning. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford native Thomas Barr will run in the 400m hurdles semi-final at the European Championships in Munich this morning.
Barr came through his heat on Wednesday with a time of 49.49 seconds (Fourth fastest of the four morning heats) to secure a semi-final spot.
The 30-year-old, who hails from Dunmore East, won a bronze medal at the last European Championships in 2018.
Today's semi-final will take place from 10.25am.
