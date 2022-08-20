Waterford library hosts free heritage event on wildflowers today (August 20)

A Waterford library is hosting a free event today (Saturday August 20) as part of Heritage Week.
Heritage groups and communities will come together to enjoy this year's programme of events, which includes talks, walks, exhibitions and workshops organised with all ages in mind.
It's the first year Heritage Week will take place in person after two years of virtual celebrations during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Today's event - a talk on wildflowers by Connecting to Nature - will take place in Dungarvan Library this afternoon at 3pm.
Anyone interested in attending is welcome.
Heritage Week runs until August 21.
