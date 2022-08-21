ALERT: Waterford road will be inaccessible to vehicles for four days next week

A Waterford road will be inaccessible to vehicles for four days next week due to roadworks.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the R686 Military Road will be blocked from Monday August 22 to Friday August 25 in order to complete repairs to footpaths.
Traffic Management will be in operation locally.
