Planning permission granted for construction of steps at Waterford harbour

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of steps at a Waterford harbour.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the reinforced concrete steps will aid pedestrian access between Island Road and the north west of Dunmore East Harbour.
The application - submitted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in December 2021 - was greenlit this week (August 16).
Permission has been granted on the basis of five conditions.
The provision of handrails, public lighting and a public bench is also included in the application.
