Waterford gardai seize heroin and crack cocaine following raid on premises

Gardai in Waterford have seized heroin, crack cocaine and a quantity of cash following a surveillance operation in the city centre.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that following a surveillance led operation a search conducted by the Waterford Drugs Unit in Waterford city centre today resulted in a seizure of €2,800 heroin and €1,610 crack cocaine.
Also seized was €1,065 cash.
Two people were arrested in relation to the seizure.
