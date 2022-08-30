Search

30 Aug 2022

€100,000 in funding announced to improve streets and shopfronts of Waterford town

€100,000 in funding announced to improve streets and shopfronts of Waterford town

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

30 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Almost 30 towns and villages across Ireland are set to benefit from a €2.6 million fund to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts. 

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, today (August 30) made the announcement, which will see communities all over the country benefitting from upgraded building facades, artwork, murals, lighting and street furniture. 

The 26 towns due to receive funding were selected by each local authority in consultation with local businesses and community groups. 

They include Bagenalstown in Carlow, Ballyconnell in Cavan, Lisdoonvarna in Clare, Bandon in Cork, Lifford in Donegal, Rush in Fingal, Tuam in Galway, Tarbert in Kerry, Athy in Kildare, Callan in Kilkenny, Abbeyleix in Laois, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim, Foynes in Limerick, Granard in Longford, Omeath in Louth, Ballyhaunis in Mayo, Trim in Meath, Clones in Monaghan, Clara in Offaly, Ballinlough in Roscommon, Enniscrone in Sligo, Tipperary Town in Tipperary, Tallow in Waterford, Kilbeggan in Westmeath, Enniscorthy in Wexford, and Newtownmountkennedy in Wicklow. 

Each town will receive €100,000 as part of the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative with the aim to make the areas more attractive places to live, work or visit. 

Minister Humphreys is urging businesses, property owners and retailers to apply to their local authority to avail of the funding.

She said, "When I announced this initiative last year, there was a hugely positive reaction from businesses and retailers. I’m therefore delighted to announce 26 additional towns that will benefit from €2.6 million in funding from my Department. We all take pride in our rural towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible. That’s exactly what Streetscapes is all about.

"I want as many businesses and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding. You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours. Perhaps you want to cover your windowsills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture, canopies for your customers to enjoy. Or maybe you have an even bolder idea.

"This time round, I’m encouraging neighbouring businesses to submit a joint application to their local authority if they have a more ambitious proposal. For example, under the first tranche of funding, some businesses transformed their facades with attractive murals – that’s one way to make your town stand out." 

According to Ian Talbot of Chambers Ireland, continued investment in towns is a "critical driver" of the domestic economy. 

He said, "In the post COVID landscape, including the rapid evolution of flexible working arrangements, making our towns ever more attractive places to live and work is essential to wellbeing and economic growth. We welcome this initiative and encourage the rapid deployment of these funds in the locations chosen.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media