€100,000 in funding announced to improve streets and shopfronts of Waterford town

Almost 30 towns and villages across Ireland are set to benefit from a €2.6 million fund to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, today (August 30) made the announcement, which will see communities all over the country benefitting from upgraded building facades, artwork, murals, lighting and street furniture.

The 26 towns due to receive funding were selected by each local authority in consultation with local businesses and community groups.

They include Bagenalstown in Carlow, Ballyconnell in Cavan, Lisdoonvarna in Clare, Bandon in Cork, Lifford in Donegal, Rush in Fingal, Tuam in Galway, Tarbert in Kerry, Athy in Kildare, Callan in Kilkenny, Abbeyleix in Laois, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim, Foynes in Limerick, Granard in Longford, Omeath in Louth, Ballyhaunis in Mayo, Trim in Meath, Clones in Monaghan, Clara in Offaly, Ballinlough in Roscommon, Enniscrone in Sligo, Tipperary Town in Tipperary, Tallow in Waterford, Kilbeggan in Westmeath, Enniscorthy in Wexford, and Newtownmountkennedy in Wicklow.

Each town will receive €100,000 as part of the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative with the aim to make the areas more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Minister Humphreys is urging businesses, property owners and retailers to apply to their local authority to avail of the funding.

She said, "When I announced this initiative last year, there was a hugely positive reaction from businesses and retailers. I’m therefore delighted to announce 26 additional towns that will benefit from €2.6 million in funding from my Department. We all take pride in our rural towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible. That’s exactly what Streetscapes is all about.

"I want as many businesses and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding. You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours. Perhaps you want to cover your windowsills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture, canopies for your customers to enjoy. Or maybe you have an even bolder idea.

"This time round, I’m encouraging neighbouring businesses to submit a joint application to their local authority if they have a more ambitious proposal. For example, under the first tranche of funding, some businesses transformed their facades with attractive murals – that’s one way to make your town stand out."

According to Ian Talbot of Chambers Ireland, continued investment in towns is a "critical driver" of the domestic economy.

He said, "In the post COVID landscape, including the rapid evolution of flexible working arrangements, making our towns ever more attractive places to live and work is essential to wellbeing and economic growth. We welcome this initiative and encourage the rapid deployment of these funds in the locations chosen.”