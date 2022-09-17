Search

18 Sept 2022

South East Technological University hosted Enterprise Ireland’s most recent board meeting

South East Technological University hosted Enterprise Ireland’s most recent board meeting

Pictured from left are: Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Prof Veronica Campbell President of SETU, Terence O’Rourke, Chairman of Enterprise Ireland, Photo by: Browne’s Photography

Reporter:

David Power

17 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Enterprise Ireland, a key strategic partner and longtime supporter of South East Technological University (SETU), hosted its most recent board meeting at Ireland’s newest university.

Prof Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, and senior members of the SETU executive team, were delighted to welcome the Chairman of Enterprise Ireland Terence O’Rourke, and CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy along with all Enterprise Ireland board members.

Speaking about the visit Prof Veronica Campbell said, “We were delighted to host Enterprise Ireland’s board meeting. Enterprise Ireland and SETU have a long history of working together on a regional, national, and international level. Investment in research capability and infrastructure in SETU and the South East region is critical to enhancing the innovative and productive capacity of companies in the region.

Funding which the University has secured through many of Enterprise Ireland’s support programmes has played a key role in enabling our Technology Gateways and wider research community to very effectively collaborate with companies on a range of R & D activities." 

The event provided an opportunity to showcase the scale and impact of the University’s programmes and activities as well as meet with many of Enterprise Ireland’s client companies and regional stakeholders.

Kathryn Kiely Vice President for External Affairs said: “The development of the innovative and entrepreneurial talent within the South East is a key theme of the South-East Regional Enterprise Plan. SETU through collaboration with Enterprise Ireland, other regional public sector organisations and private enterprise serves to drive the realisation of this ambition for the region."

Enterprise Ireland is the government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media