South East Technological University hosted Enterprise Ireland’s most recent board meeting

Enterprise Ireland, a key strategic partner and longtime supporter of South East Technological University (SETU), hosted its most recent board meeting at Ireland’s newest university.

Prof Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, and senior members of the SETU executive team, were delighted to welcome the Chairman of Enterprise Ireland Terence O’Rourke, and CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy along with all Enterprise Ireland board members.

Speaking about the visit Prof Veronica Campbell said, “We were delighted to host Enterprise Ireland’s board meeting. Enterprise Ireland and SETU have a long history of working together on a regional, national, and international level. Investment in research capability and infrastructure in SETU and the South East region is critical to enhancing the innovative and productive capacity of companies in the region.

Funding which the University has secured through many of Enterprise Ireland’s support programmes has played a key role in enabling our Technology Gateways and wider research community to very effectively collaborate with companies on a range of R & D activities."

The event provided an opportunity to showcase the scale and impact of the University’s programmes and activities as well as meet with many of Enterprise Ireland’s client companies and regional stakeholders.

Kathryn Kiely Vice President for External Affairs said: “The development of the innovative and entrepreneurial talent within the South East is a key theme of the South-East Regional Enterprise Plan. SETU through collaboration with Enterprise Ireland, other regional public sector organisations and private enterprise serves to drive the realisation of this ambition for the region."

Enterprise Ireland is the government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets.