ALERT: Flooding expected as Waterford hit with Status Orange thunderstorm warning

Met Éireann has released a Status Orange weather notice for Waterford.
According to the warning, which is also in place for Wexford and Wicklow, very heavy rain with thunderstorms can be expected today (Wednesday October 19) with the possibility of intense downpours leading to localised flooding.
The warning is in place from today at noon until midnight.
Disruptions are likely.
