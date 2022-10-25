MATCH PREVIEW: Treaty United v Waterford FC (Playoffs)

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
The First Division playoffs are upon us and Waterford FC will be gearing up to take on Treaty United on Wednesday evening at the Market's Field (KO - 7.45pm).
The Blues will go into battle with the Limerick outfit over two legs to see who can claim a spot in the First Division playoff final.
The reverse leg will be played this Saturday at the RSC (KO - 7.45pm).
Waterford FC chairman Andy Pilley has confirmed that season ticket holders will be offered a free ticket for Saturday’s play-off match as a gesture of thanks.
Longford Town and Galway United contest the other playoff sem-final with Longford hosting the first fixture on Wednesday.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 18
Louis Britton - 10
Wassim Aouachria - 9
Junior Quitirna - 9
Shane Griffin - 7
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Darragh Power - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Raúl Uche - 2
Richard Taylor - 1
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Market's Field on Wednesday, October 26. The game will also be live on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
7 Oct 2022 - Waterford FC 3-0 Treaty United
MATCH ODDS
Treaty United 10/3
Draw 13/5
Waterford FC 7/10
