Waterford's Lorraine Bray named on shortlist for Camogie Player of the Year award

Players from All-Ireland champions Kilkenny, runners-up Cork and semi-finalists Waterford are in the running to be crowned the senior PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year for 2022. The shortlists for the awards across the senior, intermediate and premier junior grades were announced last week.

These awards are voted for by the GPA’s camogie playing membership and recognise the outstanding individual performers over the course of the season.

Miriam Walsh was outstanding as Kilkenny captured the O’Duffy Cup for the fifteenth time overall and the second time in 3-years defeating Cork in the decider.

They were pushed all the way in that final by Cork. Katrina Mackey’s performances earned her a place on the shortlist.

And they are joined by Waterford’s Lorraine Bray who was instrumental in her side reaching a first All-Ireland semi-final since way back in 1959.

Congratulations to Waterford Camogie captain, Lorraine Bray, who has been nominated for the SENIOR CAMOGIE PLAYER OF THE YEAR after a brilliant season. All at Waterford Camogie are absolutely thrilled for Lorraine. This is a super achievement @WLRFMsport @tomasmcc pic.twitter.com/YFXsmsi7fJ — Waterford Camogie (@deisecamogie) October 25, 2022

Cork are also in with a shout of winning the intermediate award with Joanne Casey nominated alongside Galway pair Lisa Casserly and Niamh McPeake.

In the premier junior grade, an Antrim player will definitely pick up the honour. Teammates Dervla Cosgrove, Aine Graham and Emma Laverty are the three players in contention.

Speaking to mark the announcement of the three shortlists, Camogie Association Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said; “I wish to congratulate the many deserving nominees of the PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year Award. The recipients of these awards will be decided by their fellow players and highlights the respect each recipient is held in by their peers along with their own personal performance and dedication to the sport. Best of luck to all nominees and I look forward to finding out the winner on our Awards evening in Croke Park in November.”

GPA Chief Executive Officer Tom Parsons added; “Our games are all about the team and team performances but it is great to be able to also recognise individual excellence. The 9 players shortlisted made outstanding contributions to their teams in 2022 and are all very worthy of their places in the final shake-up. The best of luck to you all.”

Speaking on behalf of PwC, the sponsors of the PwC Camogie All-Stars, Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, said; “Congratulations to all the PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year nominees from everyone at PwC. To make the shortlist is a huge achievement and a reflection of your fantastic individual performances throughout the championship while working as part of a team. To be recognised by your peers in the GPA for your hard work and dedication is a real honour. Developing and celebrating excellence is core to our values at PwC.”

The winners of the PwC GPA Camogie Players of the Year in all three grades will be announced at the PwC Camogie All-Stars on November 26th at Croke Park.