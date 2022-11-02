Waterford public urged to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2022

Rob Kearney and Children’s Health Foundation are asking families, communities, schools, crèches, clubs and companies across Waterford to host a Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser, to tote their tinsel and sport their sparkliest Christmas fashions, all while raising funds that will be put to work where they are needed most to help sick children and their families.

Irish rugby star and Children’s Health Foundation Ambassador Rob Kearney joined little friends Shay and Chloe to launch the charity’s ‘Christmas Jumper Day’ 2022 campaign, taking place on Friday, 9th December. This year, the Christmas campaign will help more children than ever, by raising vital funds to support Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospitals and urgent care centres across Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

Commenting at the launch Rob Kearney said, “I’m thrilled to be involved once again this year to support Children’s Health Foundation’s Christmas Jumper Day campaign. It’s such a fun and easy way to get into the festive spirit while doing something really important to support sick children and their families when they need it most. Christmas should be magical for all children, and this year, you can help young people from across Ireland by raising vital funds that will be put to work where they are needed most in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly."

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation said, “On behalf of all us here in the Foundation and in the hospitals, I want to thank our dear friend Rob and our wonderful families for helping us to launch our Christmas Jumper Day campaign. With your support, we can continue to support Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres – to fund vital equipment, patient and parental supports, make innovative new services possible and invest in ground-breaking paediatric research. We hope that you will join us on 9th December, put on your festive finery and be part of our extraordinary community of care that helps transform young lives.”