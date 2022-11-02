Witnesses sought to Waterford assault which left man unconscious

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for information following an assault in the early hours of Sunday
morning, which left a man unconscious with head injuries.
While on patrol gardaí received a report of an unconscious man on Manor Street at around 1.40am.
The man in his early thirties had swelling, bruising and a small cut to his right eye and some bleeding from his head.
The man was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or may have information in relation to the attack is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.