Missing Waterford teenager found safe and well, Gardaí confirm

A teenager missing from Dungarvan in Waterford has been found safe and well, according to Gardaí.
A Garda appeal was issued on November 1 seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brianna Coffey, who went missing on October 31.
Gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance in the matter.
