Search

26 Jan 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow

Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast Met Eireann

IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jan 2022 10:12 PM

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow (Wednesday) is for a mild day but it will be breezier with rain in places.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will gradually become more changeable as the week goes on and over the weekend with the Atlantic having more of an influence.

According to Met Eireann, it will be cold on Tuesday night as temperatures dip to between -1 and 4 degrees with patchy mist, fog and frost in places.

Any fog, mist or frost will clear early on Wednesday. Most areas will be dry for daylight hours; milder and breezier than recent days, in brisk southwest winds. Sunny spells at first but with cloudy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west and northwest during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur after dark.

IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

It will be cloudy and mild on Wednesday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to sink southeastwards with drier and clearer conditions following on from the northwest to most parts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, veering northwesterly as the rain clears and decreasing light to moderate.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann states that any remaining cloud and patchy light rain and drizzle in southern parts, will clear early on Thursday morning, to leave a mainly dry bright day plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media