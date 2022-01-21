Search

21 beaches polluted by oil spill in Peru linked to Tonga eruption

Peru has declared an environmental emergency after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spanish-based company Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment.

Peru’s prime minister Mirtha Vasquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the clean-up on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.

Ms Vasquez said the United Nations will provide a team of experts to help Peru deal with the oil spill. People are barred for now from going to the 21 polluted beaches because of health concerns.

Peruvian authorities say an Italian-flagged ship spilled 6,000 barrels in the Pacific on Saturday in front of the La Pampilla refinery. In recent days, environmental activists have collected oil-stained or dead seabirds.

Repsol said Peruvian authorities had not provided a tsunami warning and that the ship was continuing to unload oil to the refinery when the waves struck.

Two women in Peru drowned after being swept away by strong waves following the Tonga eruption.

