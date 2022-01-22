Monkeys missing after lab transport truck crashes

Several monkeys are missing after a truck carrying about 100 of the creatures to a laboratory was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania.
Authorities are searching for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.
The truck carrying the primates collided with a dump truck in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.
The truck had been on its way to a lab, Ms Pelachick said.
Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police.
It is unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.
