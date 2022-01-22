Search

22 Jan 2022

Mexican president undergoes cardiac procedure

Mexican president undergoes cardiac procedure

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has undergone cardiac catheterisation at a military hospital, the government announced.

Interior secretary Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez said doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure after a routine examination.

Mr Hernandez said: “In this procedure they found the president’s heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately.

“No other kind of intervention was necessary.”

The statement said Mr Lopez Obrador will resume his normal activities on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said the president had gone in for a routine examination.

Mr Lopez Obrador had just returned to his duties after a week of isolation for his second Covid-19 infection in a year.

The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media