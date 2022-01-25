Search

25 Jan 2022

WHO chief Tedros makes case for second term as Ethiopia criticises him

WHO chief Tedros makes case for second term as Ethiopia criticises him

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 4:25 PM

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has laid out more plans to fight coronavirus as he pitched his case for a new five-year term, but faced criticism from his own country of Ethiopia over his comments about the embattled Tigray region.

Mr Tedros is running unopposed for a second term as WHO director-general, meaning he is all but certain to win re-election when the WHO Assembly takes place in May.

Recently, Mr Tedros, an ethnic Tigrayan, has come under new criticism from Ethiopia’s government, which has been fighting militants in Tigray, for his condemnation of Ethiopia’s blockade of international access to Tigray.

He said the WHO had not been allowed to send any humanitarian aid to the region since July, and called for “unfettered” humanitarian access to Tigray, whose people are facing enormous hunger amid the war.

Ethiopia’s government said on January 14 that it had sent a letter to the WHO accusing Mr Tedros of “misconduct” after his criticism of the war and the humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa country.

The government nominated him for the job in 2017, but has since accused him of interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs, and claims he has “not lived up to the integrity and professional expectations required from his office”.

His current term as the WHO’s top official — perhaps the highest-profile job in global health — has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under Mr Tedros, the UN health agency faced criticism from former US president Donald Trump over its early handling of the crisis and has faced pressure over its approach to China, where the outbreak first emerged two years ago.

Last year, independent investigators turned up dozens of cases of sexual abuse and exploitation in Congo during a WHO-led response to an Ebola outbreak in 2019.

Mr Tedros said on Tuesday that he was “horrified” by the reports, saying the agency’s response to them has been “robust” and his commitment to preventing such exploitation, abuse and harassment “with a victim and survivor-centred approach is iron clad”.

Many countries have ignored or rejected WHO advice on ways to tackle Covid-19, such as its calls to avoid blanket travel restrictions, or its calls to share vaccines and the technological know-how to make them with less developed nations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media