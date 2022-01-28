Search

28 Jan 2022

US judge may suspend wild horses round-up in Nevada

US judge may suspend wild horses round-up in Nevada

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 10:55 AM

A US federal judge is considering temporarily suspending the capture of wild horses in the state of Nevada, where advocates say the federal government is “needlessly and recklessly” killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of US laws.

District judge Miranda Du said she expects to rule by Monday on the advocates’ request for an emergency court order pending another hearing next week to learn more about the potential danger of round-ups near the Utah state line.

The US bureau of land management insists it must gather the mustangs before the end of February – one of several such events scheduled on an expedited basis across the American west due to severe drought.

Maggie Smith, a US justice department lawyer, said a delay of even two or three days would prevent the agency from completing the removals before the end of the year.

The bureau is prohibited from using helicopters to drive the herds into temporary corrals from March 1 to June 1, when mares are typically pregnant and give birth.

After that, the summer heat adds stress on the animals and in the autumn, contractor availability becomes a problem, Ms Smith said.

The horse advocates say the agency is squeezing the round-up of 2,030 horses in Nevada into a month under an illegal environmental assessment of a series of gatherings over 10 years.

Of the 1,048 horses gathered as of Wednesday, the bureau says 11 have died.

Advocates say the low-flying helicopters used combined with “unsafe muddy conditions on the ground in mid-January create a purely artificial hazard that is deadly to these wild horses, a congressional protected, public natural resource”.

“This particular herd is foaling now and pregnant now,” Jessica Blome, their lawyer, told Judge Du.

“If they had followed the proper process and monitored the herd, they would know that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media