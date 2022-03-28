Search

30 Mar 2022

IS claims double-killing in Israel after second rampage in a week

IS claims double-killing in Israel after second rampage in a week

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 9:55 AM

The so-called Islamic State group (IS) has claimed responsibility after a pair of Arab gunmen killed two people and wounded four others in central Israel before they were shot dead by police.

The two people killed in the Sunday night attack in Hadera were Israeli police officers, authorities said.

The incident is the second deadly attack carried out by Arab assailants in an Israeli city in less than a week, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday, a lone attacker inspired by IS killed four people in a stabbing rampage in southern Israel before he was killed by passers-by, police said.

The attacks threatened to cast a shadow over a gathering of foreign ministers in the Negev desert, where the Iranian nuclear deal was expected to top the agenda.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rushed to the scene of the shootings late on Sunday.

IS told its Aamaq news agency that it claims responsibility for the attack, saying two IS members killed two Israeli security forces personnel.

“The heart is broken” by the attacks, Mr Bennett said.

The Israeli premier issued the statement from home, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He urged people to be vigilant, with police expected to set up checkpoints on major roads.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday. Last year, clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters during the holy month boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Condemnation for the attacks poured in from governments around the world.

“Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society,” tweeted US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who attended the gathering in the Negev with the foreign ministers of four Arab countries and Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid.

Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, praised the attack as a “heroic operation”.

Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot.

An Israeli official said two members of the Israeli Border Police counter-terrorism unit who were in a restaurant near the attack ran out and killed the assailants.

The Israeli rescue service MADA confirmed the deaths of one man and one woman, and said four people were wounded, two seriously.

It released videos showing large numbers of police cars and ambulances in the area.

IS operates mainly in Iraq and Syria, where it has recently stepped up attacks against security forces there carried out through sleeper cells, despite its territorial defeat more than three years ago.

The extremist group has also claimed attacks against Israeli troops in the past and has branches in Afghanistan and in Asia and beyond.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media