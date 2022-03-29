Search

30 Mar 2022

The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 10:55 PM

Ezra Miller, the actor known for playing The Flash in the Justice League films, has been arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar.

Police say the Hollywood star yelled obscenities, grabbed a microphone from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller took issue with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad Shallow, at Margarita Village, a bar where mostly locals frequent in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island late on Sunday, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

The song aggravated Miller, Mr Quiocho said.

Miller, described in a news release as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Mr Quiocho said, adding it is not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

They were “manini” incidents such as filming people at a petrol station, refusing to leave the pavement area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Mr Quiocho said, using a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small.

“He’s an actor but he’s not like famous to me,” Mr Quiocho said. “He’s not Ben Affleck, let’s put it that way.”

Police refer to Miller using the pronoun “he”, while Miller’s Instagram uses “they/them”.

Miller was arrested shortly after midnight on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Miller was released after paying 500 dollars bail.

the actor’s agent and lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT+ person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies such as Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, We Need To Talk About Kevin and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower.

Miller also has a key role in the upcoming Harry Potter-universe film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media