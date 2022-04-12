Search

12 Apr 2022

Manhunt after gunman opens fire at New York subway station

Manhunt after gunman opens fire at New York subway station

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

New York City police are hunting for a suspect who filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke before shooting several people.

Officials said the gunfire wounded 10 people, with at least 16 in total injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park area.

Five people are in a critical but stable condition, according to the New York Fire Department commissioner.

NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack is not being investigated as terrorism, and confirmed there were no life-threatening injuries.

The gunman sought in the attack “is still on the loose” and dangerous, New York state governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference.

According to several sources, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Investigators believe the suspect deployed a smoke device to distract people before opening fire.

Video footage taken at the scene revealed smoke and people pouring out of a subway carriage.

In other video and photos, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway carriage.

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time”.

Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count.

At least 11 people are being treated in hospital following the incident.

US President Joe Biden and attorney general Merrick Garland were briefed on the incident, as was governor Kathy Hochul.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is isolating following a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday, was briefed at the mayor’s residence.

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in an area predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities, a 15-minute train ride from Manhattan.

Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down after the incident.

A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.

New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Mr Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime – especially on the subways – a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols.

It was not immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media