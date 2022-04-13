Search

13 Apr 2022

Tulips take centre stage as Netherlands flower show sends climate change message

Tulips take centre stage as Netherlands flower show sends climate change message

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 9:55 AM

The Dutch are putting tulips centre stage as they highlight ways to fight climate change.

Thousands of tulips are in bloom this week to welcome visitors to the opening of the once-in-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade, which seeks to showcase horticultural innovations that can make urban areas more sustainable and healthier as people around the world increasingly shift to cities.

A new university building on the 60-hectare ( 148-acre) site on the edge of this modern city close to Amsterdam has plants growing from one of its walls, while an apartment block is decked out in huge prints of flowers.

It towers over a newly-built cable car and a Corten steel sculpture of two human figures made up of tens of thousands of bees.

Sculptor Florentijn Hofman says he is sending a message about protecting biodiversity.

“The work is about the relationship between bees and humanity, about connection.

“It’s about equilibrium and a respectful relationship between humans and animals and our complex interrelationship with nature,” he said.

Even the site itself highlights Dutch technical knowhow, it is built on land reclaimed from the sea decades ago.

And amid a Dutch affordable housing crisis, the Floriade terrain is envisaged to become a new urban area of 3,000 homes after the expo ends on October 9.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander was opening the event on Wednesday.

It expects to welcome two million visitors as the displays shift through the seasons, from springtime to summer and autumn.

The legacy will be “a very, very green living area, a living arboretum,” said Annemarie Jorritsma, a senior Dutch representative at the show.

“People are going to live within the nature.

“And I think it will be a wonderful experience to be able to live here.”

Previous Floriades have been about building parks while this edition is about building a city, says architect Winy Maas, who designed the layout.

“For the first time, this is a Floriade that can become a neighbourhood,” he said.

More than 25 nations are presenting sustainable ideas during this year’s show under the theme Growing Green Cities.

The Netherlands, a world leader in horticulture, has a one-hectare greenhouse where farmers are showing off their newest innovations.

Other countries are blending old and new in their national pavilions, from Qatar’s 3D-printed buildings shaped like age-old pigeon towers to China showcasing new uses for bamboo, a traditional building material.

“What I like very much is that China has taken the trouble to do not something traditional, but to use a traditional material, bamboo, for a very modern developments,” said Ms Jorritsma.

“So you also can see that … in China, people are now thinking about what are we doing? How can we change our use of the materials we already have and use them in a very modern way?” she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media