Search

14 Apr 2022

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Popular Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have married in a private ceremony at their residence in Mumbai, India.

The couple wore ivory outfits as they came out and waved to photographers from their apartment building.

Kapoor picked Bhatt up and walked back into the apartment with her in his arms.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives, Bollywood stars and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and his wife.

Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s.

His parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were prominent Bollywood stars in the 1970-80s.

He is the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, who was rated as Bollywood’s best showman.

Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor, was an actor who ran a theatre company and acted in Hindi classics in the 1940s.

Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family.

Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is a former actress.

Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar’s teen drama Student Of The Year in 2012.

She won an award for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama Highway in 2014.

Ranbir Kapoor began his film career by assisting producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Black in 2005.

He made his acting debut in Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media