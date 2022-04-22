Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki dies aged 90

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90.
Mr Kibaki’s death was announced on Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
“Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country,” Mr Kenyatta said.
Mr Kibaki served two terms as president of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013.
