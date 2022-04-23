Search

23 Apr 2022

Woman rescued after falling into toilet trying to retrieve phone

Woman rescued after falling into toilet trying to retrieve phone

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 2:55 AM

A woman in the US who accidentally dropped her mobile phone into the hole of a pit toilet and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters.

Brinnon Fire Department chief Tim Manly said the woman, who was at the top of Mount Walker, north-west of Seattle in Washington state, had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet, The Kitsap Sun reported.

Mr Manly said she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to try to get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it.

That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst.

“They didn’t work very well and in she went,” Mr Manly said.

The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10-15 minutes.

Reunited with her phone, she called 911, Mr Manly said.

Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault.

The Brinnon Fire Department said the woman said she was uninjured.

She was washed down and “strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave”, the department said.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and that was a first,” Mr Manly said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media