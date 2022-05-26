Search

26 May 2022

‘How To Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering her husband

‘How To Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering her husband

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 10:18 AM

A jury in Portland has convicted a self-published romance novelist — who once wrote an essay called “How To Murder Your Husband” — of fatally shooting her husband four years ago.

The jury of seven women and five men found Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday after deliberating for two days over chef Daniel Brophy’s death, KOIN-TV reported.

Mr Brophy, 63, was killed on June 2 2018 as he prepared for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.

Crampton Brophy displayed no visible reaction inside the crowded Multnomah County courtroom.

Lisa Maxfield, one of Crampton Brophy’s lawyers, said the defence team plans to appeal.

Prosecutors told jurors that Crampton Brophy was motivated by money problems and a life insurance policy.

Crampton Brophy said during the trial, however, that she had no reason to kill her husband and that their financial problems had largely been solved by cashing in a chunk of Mr Brophy’s retirement savings plan.

She owned the same make and model of gun used to kill her husband and was seen on CCTV footage driving to and from the culinary institute, court exhibits and court evidence showed.

Police never found the gun that killed Mr Brophy.

Prosecutors alleged Crampton Brophy swapped out the barrel of the gun used in the shooting and then discarded the barrel.

Defence lawyers said the gun parts were inspiration for Crampton Brophy’s writing and suggested someone else might have killed Mr Brophy during a robbery gone wrong.

Crampton Brophy claimed during the trial that her presence near the culinary school on the day of her husband’s death was mere coincidence and that she had parked in the area to work on her writing.

Crampton Brophy’s how-to treatise detailed various options for committing an untraceable killing and professed a desire to avoid getting caught.

Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras ultimately excluded the essay from the trial, noting it was published in 2011.

A prosecutor, however, alluded to the essay’s themes without naming it after Crampton Brophy took to the witness box.

Crampton Brophy has remained in custody since her arrest in September 2018, several months after her husband was shot.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 13.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media