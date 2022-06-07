Search

22 Jun 2022

Sony’s ex-CEO Nobuyuki Idei, who led brand’s global growth, dies at 84

Sony’s ex-CEO Nobuyuki Idei, who led brand’s global growth, dies at 84

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jun 2022 9:25 AM

Nobuyuki Idei, who led Sony from 1998 until 2005, steering its growth in the digital and entertainment sectors, has died aged 84, the company said.

Mr Idei died of liver failure on June 2 in Tokyo, the technology giant said in a statement.

Sony chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida said he and the company are indebted to Mr Idei’s vision in preparing Sony for the internet age.

“During his seven years as CEO from 1998, Mr Idei made an immense contribution to Sony’s evolution as a global company,” he said.

“In particular, the prescience and foresight with which he predicted the impact of the internet and engaged proactively with digitalisation across Sony amazes me to this day.”

Tokyo-based Sony is among Japan’s stellar brands, having brought the world the Walkman portable music player.

But it had humble beginnings in the 1940s, when the nation was rebuilding from the ashes of the Second World War.

Sony was founded by Akio Morita, who co-wrote The Japan That Can Say No, which advocated for a more assertive and prouder Japan, and Masaru Ibuka.

In the 1970s, when Sony was developing the Walkman, some engineers were skeptical, but Mr Morita insisted people would listen to music on the go.

Mr Idei joined Sony in 1960 after graduating from Tokyo’s prestigious Waseda University, and worked in its audio and video divisions.

He was appointed president in 1995, and is credited with being behind hit products such as the Vaio laptop.

He became chief executive three years later, hand-picked by Norio Ohga, who led Sony in the 1980s and 1990s and was a flamboyant music lover who played a key role in the company’s development of the compact disc.

Mr Idei pushed Sony’s digital operations under the slogan Digital Dream Kids.

He also accelerated Sony’s global expansion, including the PlayStation video game business, and Sony’s sprawling entertainment empire that includes music and movies.

Mr Idei also solidified a global group management framework and corporate governance structure at the company.

He was appointed to lead Japan’s government IT Strategy Council in 2000, helping the nation set up broadband networks.

He was succeeded by Howard Stringer, the first non-Japanese person to lead Sony, an appointment meant to better integrate Sony’s electronics and entertainment businesses.

That shake-up in 2005 came at a time when concerns were growing about whether Sony could revive its electronics operations in the face of cheaper competition from Asian rivals.

Sales of products that were once pillars of Sony’s power, such as TVs and portable players, had dived.

In 2003, under Mr Idei’s helm, Sony stock nosedived in what was dubbed the “Sony shock” after it reported worse-than-expected red ink.

Sony had repeatedly promised to generate profits through futuristic gadgets that download entertainment for the network-linked home, allowing the company to exploit both its electronics and entertainment divisions.

“The Sony shock was a shock for us, too,” Mr Idei said at the time.

“We want to change the shock into something positive.”

After his retirement from Sony, Mr Idei established the consulting company Quantum Leaps that focused on reshaping companies and nurturing a next generation of leaders.

Mr Idei is survived by his wife and their daughter, according to Sony.

A private funeral service was carried out with immediate family, and a company memorial event in his honour is being planned for a later date, it said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media