Search

23 Jun 2022

Malaysia says Disney refused to cut gay scenes in Lightyear movie

Malaysia says Disney refused to cut gay scenes in Lightyear movie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 12:55 PM

Malaysia’s film censors have said it was Disney’s decision to pull the animated film Lightyear from the country’s cinemas after refusing to cut scenes showing homosexuality.

The Film Censorship Board said it approved the movie with parental guidance for those under 13 on the condition of modifications.

Scenes and dialogue that it “found to contain elements promoting the LGBT lifestyle which violate key aspects of the guidelines on the film censorship” were ordered to “be cut and muted”, the board said in a statement.

“However, the film distributors did not agree to comply with the instructions” and decided to cancel the screening, the board said, adding that it would not compromise on any LGBTQ scenes.

The board did not specify in the statement which scenes violated censorship guidelines.

Lightyear includes a female character, voiced by actress Uzo Aduba, briefly kissing her female partner in one scene in the 200 million dollar (£162 million) film.

Authorities across much of the Muslim world have barred Lightyear from being played at cinemas because it includes the brief kiss.

Many Muslims consider gays and lesbians to be sinful and many Muslim-majority nations criminalise same-sex relationships.

The United Arab Emirates announced it would ban the Pixar animated feature from showing in cinemas because of the kiss.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media