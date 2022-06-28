Search

28 Jun 2022

Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says

Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 8:25 PM

A key aide in Donald Trump’s White House has told the House committee investigating the January 6 riots the former president was informed people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons but he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the US Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson quoted Mr Trump as directing his staff, in profane terms, to take away the magnetometers that he thought would slow down supporters who had gathered in Washington.

In videotaped testimony played before the committee, she recalled the former president saying words to the effect of: “I don’t f****** care that they have weapons.”

“They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f****** ‘mags’ away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here,” Ms Hutchinson testified.

Ms Hutchison, a top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, said that she was “scared, and nervous for what could happen” ahead of the riot after conversations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mr Meadows and others.

Mr Meadows told Ms Hutchinson that “things might get real real bad,” she said.

Mr Giuliani told her it was going to be “a great day” and “we’re going to the Capitol.”

She described Mr Meadows as unconcerned as security officials told him that people at Mr Trump’s rally had weapons – including people wearing armour and carrying automatic weapons.

Ms Hutchinson told the panel that she was apprehensive ahead of time because she had heard plans for a rally and possible movements to the Capitol, where hundreds of Mr Trump’s supporters later violently pushed past police and broke through windows and doors, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“I had a deeper concern for what was happening with the planning aspects of it,” Ms Hutchinson told the panel.

Mr Trump demanded to accompany them, she said later, and at one point he aggressively grabbed the steering wheel in the presidential limousine after he was told by security officials that it was not safe.

Ms Hutchinson she was not sure what he would have done at the Capitol as a violent mob of his supporters was breaking in. There were conversations about him “going into the House chamber at one point”, she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media