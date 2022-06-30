Search

30 Jun 2022

Lawyer for convicted Paris attacker claims verdict ‘raises serious questions’

Lawyer for convicted Paris attacker claims verdict ‘raises serious questions’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 2:11 PM

The lawyer for the only surviving attacker from the November 2015 terrorist massacre in Paris has criticised her client’s murder conviction and life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, saying the verdict “raises serious questions”.

Olivia Ronen did not say if Salah Abdeslam would appeal against the verdict and sentence. He has 10 days in which to do so.

Abdeslam was found guilty on Wednesday of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges, over his involvement in the so-called Islamic State attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium that killed 130 people.

Among the victims was Briton Nick Alexander, 35, of Weeley, near Colchester.

Mr Alexander died at the Bataclan concert hall, where he was selling merchandise for the band Eagles Of Death Metal.

Ms Ronen argued throughout the marathon trial of Abdeslam and 19 other men that her client had not detonated his explosives-packed vest and had not killed anyone the night of the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history.

Nevertheless, Abdeslam, a 32-year-old Belgian, was given the most severe sentence possible in France for murder and that “raises serious questions”, Ms Ronen said in an interview with public radio station France Inter.

During his trial testimony, Abdeslam told a special terrorist court in Paris that he was a last-minute addition to the nine-member attacking squad that spread out across the French capital on November 13 2015 to launch the co-ordinated attacks at multiple sites.

Abdeslam said he walked into a bar with explosives strapped to his body but changed his mind and disabled the detonator. He said he could not kill people “singing and dancing”.

The court found, however, that Abdeslam’s explosives vest malfunctioned, dismissing his claim that he decided not to follow through with his part of the attack because of a change of heart.

The other eight attackers, including Abdeslam’s brother, either blew themselves up or were killed by police. Abdeslam drove three of them to the locations of the attacks that night.

The worst carnage was in the Bataclan. Three gunmen burst into the venue, firing indiscriminately.

Ninety people died within minutes. Hundreds were held hostage – some gravely injured – for hours before then-president Francois Hollande ordered that the theatre be stormed.

Abdeslam was nowhere near the Bataclan at any time that night, defence lawyer Ms Ronen said, suggesting he therefore did not deserve France’s most severe murder sentence possible.

“We have condemned a person we know was not at the Bataclan as if he was there,” Ms Ronen said. “That raises serious questions.”

The chief prosecutor at the special terrorism court, Jean-Francois Ricard, said the trial of the 20 extremists, the court’s verdicts and sentences, including the harshest one for Abdeslam, were a “triumph for the rule of law” in France.

“Abdeslam dropped off three human bombs and killed by proxy,” Mr Ricard said in an interview with another public broadcaster, France Info. “His punishment is just.”

The sentence of life without parole had only previously been given four times in France, for crimes related to rape and murder of minors.

The special terrorism court also convicted 19 other men involved in the attacks.

Eighteen were given various terrorism-related convictions, and one was convicted on a lesser fraud charge. Some were given life sentences; others walked free after being sentenced to time served.

Abdeslam apologised to the victims at his final court appearance on Monday, saying that listening to their accounts of “so much suffering” changed him.

Georges Salines, who lost his daughter Lola in the Bataclan, felt Abdeslam’s remorse was insincere.

“I don’t think it’s possible to forgive him,” he said.

But for Mr Salines, life without parole is going too far. He said: “I don’t like the idea of in advance deciding that there is no hope. I think it is important to keep hope for any man.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media