01 Jul 2022

Oscar Pistorius meets girlfriend’s father in bid to seek parole

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 7:25 PM

South African former track star Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he killed in 2013, as part of his parole process, the Steenkamp’s family lawyer said.

Lawyer Tania Koen said in a text message that Pistorius and Barry Steenkamp met face-to-face on June 22 as part of what is known in South Africa as a victim-offender dialogue.

This gives victims of crimes or their relatives a chance to meet with the offenders, if they choose to, before the offender can be eligible for parole.

Ms Koen confirmed the meeting, but declined to give any more details. She wrote in her message: “The dialogue is a private and confidential matter, hence we ask that our clients’ privacy be respected.”

Pistorius, once a double-amputee track star who made history by running at the Olympics, became eligible for parole last year, eight years after killing his girlfriend in his home in the South African capital, Pretoria.

Pistorius, who is now 35, was ultimately convicted of murder in 2015 after a long and dramatic trial and numerous appeals. He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

He has served most of his sentence at a prison in Pretoria but was moved to a facility in the southern city of Gqeberha, the Steenkamps’ home town, ahead of the meeting with Barry Steenkamp.

A parole hearing for Pistorius was scheduled for last year but it was cancelled because he had not yet met with Steenkamp’s parents.

In South Africa, those convicted of a serious crime must serve at least half their sentence before they are eligible for parole.

Pistorius had already served time in jail after being initially convicted of culpable homicide — a charge similar to manslaughter — before an appeal by prosecutors resulted in that being overturned and him being convicted of murder.

Pistorius must still attend a parole hearing, where department of corrections officials will decide if he should be released early.

