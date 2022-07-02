Search

02 Jul 2022

Palestinians give bullet that ‘killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’ to US team

Palestinians give bullet that 'killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh' to US team

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 9:11 PM

The Palestinian Authority said it has given the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to American forensic experts.

It marks a step toward resolving a standoff with Israel over the investigation into her death.

Ms Abu Akleh, a veteran correspondent who was well known throughout the Arab world, was shot while covering an Israeli military raid on May 11 in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians, along with Ms Abu Akleh’s colleagues who were with her at the time, say she was killed by Israeli fire.

The Israeli army says she was caught in the crossfire of a battle with Palestinian gunmen, and that it is impossible to determine which side killed her without analysing the bullet.

The Palestinians have refused to turn over the bullet, saying they do not trust Israel.

The Palestinian attorney general, Akram al-Khatib, said the bullet was given to US experts “for technical work”.

He reiterated the Palestinian refusal to share the bullet with the Israelis.

Mr al-Khatib said the Palestinians welcome the participation of any international bodies to “help us confirm the truth”.

“We are confident and certain of our investigations and the results we have reached,” he said.

It was not immediately clear what the American experts could discover without also studying the Israeli weapon that Israel says might have fired the shot.

There was no immediate word from Israel on whether it would share the rifle.

The Palestinian announcement comes just over a week before US President Joe Biden is to visit the region.

A Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing a diplomatic matter, said the issue was raised in a phone call between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and US secretary of state Antony Blinken and that both sides hope to resolve the issue before Mr Biden’s visit.

