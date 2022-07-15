Search

15 Jul 2022

Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 10:03 PM

President Joe Biden said he raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the beginning of his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am,” Mr Biden said.

“I’ll always stand up for our values.”

US intelligence believes that the crown prince likely approved the killing of Khashoggi, a US-based writer, four years ago.

His murder has loomed over Mr Biden’s efforts to reset relations with Saudi Arabia.

Mr Biden also announced that US peacekeepers would leave the Red Sea island of Tiran by the end of the year, part of an agreement reached during what he called “a good series of meetings” in Jeddah.

