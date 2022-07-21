Search

21 Jul 2022

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 8:24 AM

Natural gas has started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operator said.

But the gas flow is expected to fall well short of full capacity.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work.

Amid growing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the pipeline — the country’s main source of Russian gas, which has accounted for around a third of Germany’s gas supplies — might not reopen at all.

Operator Nord Stream AG said gas started flowing again on Thursday morning but the flow would take a while to ramp up, German news agency dpa reported.

Deliveries are expected to fall well below the pipeline’s full capacity.

Nord Stream said a similar amount of gas was expected to that seen before maintenance.

The head of Germany’s network regulator, Klaus Mueller, said on Twitter that Russia’s Gazprom said Thursday’s deliveries would amount to about 30% of the pipeline’s capacity.

In mid-June, Russia’s state-owned Gazprom cut the flow to 40% of capacity.

It cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and could not be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian government earlier this month gave permission for the turbine that powers a compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline to be delivered to Germany.

The German government has rejected Gazprom’s technical explanation for the gas reduction, saying repeatedly it was a pretext for a political decision to sow uncertainty and further push up energy prices.

It has said the turbine was a replacement that was only supposed to be installed in September, but that it is doing everything to deprive Russia of the pretext to reduce supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Gazprom still had not received the relevant documents for the turbine’s return — a claim repeated on Wednesday by Gazprom.

Mr Putin said Gazprom was to shut another turbine for repairs in late July, and if the one that was sent to Canada was not returned by then the flow of gas would ebb even more.

The head of the European Union’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday the turbine was “in transit” and there was “no pretext not to deliver” gas.

The Commission proposed that member countries cut their gas use by 15% over the coming months as the bloc braces for a possible full Russian cut-off of gas supplies.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media