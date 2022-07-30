Search

30 Jul 2022

Cleric’s followers force way into Iraqi parliament for second time this week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 11:46 AM

Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have breached parliament for a second time this week to protest against government formation efforts led by Iran-backed groups.

Iraqi security forces attempted to repel the demonstrators from entering the parliament building using tear gas and sound bombs.

But protesters used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses official buildings and foreign embassies.

Journalists for The Associated Press saw several people injured.

“We came today to remove the corrupt political class and prevent them from holding a parliament session, and to prevent the framework from forming a government,” said Raad Thabet, 41. “We responded to al-Sadr’s call. We will go to the Green (Zone). No matter the cost.”

The protesters are followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who called for the demonstrations against the formation of the next government by Iran-backed political groups.

Nr Al-Sadr’s party exited government formation talks in June, giving his rivals in the Coordination Framework alliance the majority they needed to move forward with the process.

Many protesters wore black to mark the days leading to Ashura, which commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohamed and one of Shiite Islam’s most important figures.

Mr Al-Sadr’s messaging to his followers has used the important day in Shiite Islam to kindle protests.

On Wednesday, hundreds of his followers stormed the parliament building after the Framework alliance named Mohammed al-Sudani as their nominee for the premiership and signalled their readiness to form a government despite his threats.

