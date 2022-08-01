Search

01 Aug 2022

Monsoon rain and flooding kill 140 in a week in Pakistan

Flash floods triggered by monsoon rain have killed 140 more people in Pakistan’s flood-affected areas over the past week, officials said.

The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.

Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of marooned people, including women and children, from south-western Baluchistan province, in the north west and elsewhere since last week, when the government deployed helicopters to expand relief and rescue operations.

Deluges have destroyed or damaged nearly 37,000 homes in the flood-hit areas since June 14, according to a report released by the National Disaster and Management Authority.

Authorities are delivering food and other necessary items to flood victims across the country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas in Baluchistan, and promised financial support to those who have lost their homes in the floods.

More rain is expected this week in Pakistan, where the monsoon season runs from July to September.

