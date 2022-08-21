Search

21 Aug 2022

Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 8:26 AM

A pensioner who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by US police has died aged 95.

Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots”, died on August 12.

Her daughter Gabriele told the Seattle Times her mother was “so active because she loved this country, and she wanted to make sure that the country was good to its people”.

Ms Rainey was a fixture in the local progressive movement for decades, demonstrating for racial justice, affordable housing and public transit, and against war, nuclear weapons and big banks.

In November 2011, in the early days of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Ms Rainey, then 84, joined protesters in blocking key roads. She was hit when Seattle police used pepper spray to clear the crowd.

Fellow protesters poured milk over her face to ease the sting, and a seattlepi.com photographer, Joshua Trujillo, captured a stunning image of her staring defiantly into the camera, her eyes red and milk dripping off her face.

The photo become a worldwide symbol for the protest movement. She was profiled by The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Associated Press and The Guardian.

“It’s a gruesome picture,” she told the AP at the time. “I’m really not that bad looking.”

Then-mayor Mike McGinn apologised and ordered a review of the incident. Ms Rainey was back out protesting a few days later.

Mr McGinn said following her death: “Dorli is legendary, and deservedly so, for her activism.

“She was just omnipresent and a conscience and a voice for change, and I deeply, deeply, deeply respected her.”

Ms Rainey was born in Austria in 1926. She was a Red Cross nurse and then worked in Europe as a technical translator for the US Army for 10 years.

She married Max Rainey, a civil engineer who got a job with Boeing, and they moved to the Seattle area in 1956.

She worked as a court-appointed special advocate, representing children who have experienced abuse or neglect, and as an estate agent.

She served on the Issaquah School Board and ran for King County Council half a century ago, and she made a brief run for Seattle mayor in 2009.

She had three children – Gabriele, Michael, and Andrea, who died in 2014.

She was also preceded in death by her husband.

