Search

22 Aug 2022

McDonald’s reshapes board as longtime member Sheila Penrose retires

McDonald’s reshapes board as longtime member Sheila Penrose retires

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 3:25 PM

A McDonald’s board member is retiring, it has been announced, months after she was targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn over the alleged treatment of pigs in the chain’s food.

Sheila Penrose has been a board member of the fast food giant for 15 years, and was in charge of a sustainability and corporate responsibility committee.

Billionaire Carl Icahn nominated two alternative board candidates earlier this year in an attempt to force changes at the world’s biggest burger chain over how it sources the pork used in its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties.

Mr Icahn sought to unseat Ms Penrose and Richard Lenny, the former CEO of Hershey.

Shareholders resoundingly rejected Mr Icahn’s campaign, which garnered the support of only 1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Ms Penrose maintained overwhelming support from shareholders as well, as did Mr Lenny.

McDonald’s, based in Chicago, did not say why Ms Penrose is retiring now but lauded her contributions to the company.

“Through her leadership of the sustainability and corporate responsibility committee, Sheila has overseen McDonald’s critical progress against our ambitious climate, responsible sourcing and diversity, equity and inclusion goals, positioning us as a leader in the industry,” wrote Enrique Hernandez, chairman of the company board.

“We are grateful for all that she has done for McDonald’s and the communities we serve.”

In addition to the departure of Ms Penrose, McDonald’s is adding three new board members.

Tony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International; Jennifer Taubert, executive vice president and worldwide chairman of pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson; and Amy Weaver, president and chief financial officer at Salesforce, will join the board on October 1, a day after Ms Penrose retires.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media