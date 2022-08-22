Search

22 Aug 2022

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci set to retire in December

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci set to retire in December

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 5:46 PM

The US’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci – who became a household name and subject of partisan attacks during the Covid-19 pandemic – said he will retire in December.

Dr Fauci will step down after five decades’ service.

He serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

He was a leader in the federal response to HIV, Aids and other infectious diseases before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Dr Fauci said in a statement, calling the roles “the honour of a lifetime”.

Dr Fauci became the face of the government response to Covid-19 as it hit in early 2020, with frequent appearances on television news and at daily press conferences with White House officials, including then-president Donald Trump.

But as the pandemic deepened, Dr Fauci fell out of favour with Mr Trump and his officials when his urgings of continued public caution clashed with the former president’s desire to return to normalcy and to promote unproven therapies for the virus.

Dr Fauci found himself marginalised by the Trump administration, increasingly kept out of major decisions about the federal response, but he continued to speak out publicly in media interviews, advocating social distancing and face coverings in public settings before the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines.

He was also the subject of political attacks and death threats and was granted a security detail for his protection.

When Mr Biden won the White House, he asked Dr Fauci to stay on in his administration in an elevated capacity.

The President praised Dr Fauci in a statement, saying: “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work.

“I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”

Dr Fauci said despite retiring from federal service he plans to continue working.

“I want to use what I have learned as NIAID director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media