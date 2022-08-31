Search

31 Aug 2022

Spain's Tomatina battle returns after pandemic hiatus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 2:25 PM

People from around the world pasted each other with tomatoes on Wednesday as Spain’s famous Tomatina street battle took place once again following a two-year suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers on trucks unloaded 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes along the main street of the eastern town of Bunol for participants to throw, leaving the area drenched in red pulp.

Up to 20,000 people were due to take part in the festival, paying 12 euros (£10) a ticket for the privilege. The town’s streets are hosed down and the revellers showered off within minutes of the hour-long noon battle ending.

The event, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.

Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.

Local officials said they expected fewer foreign visitors this year mainly because of continuing fears over Covid-19 in Asian countries.

Participants don swimming goggles to protect their eyes, while their clothes, typically T-shirts and shorts, are left covered in pulp.

Besides being the first battle since before the pandemic started in 2020 in Spain, this year’s celebration had the added incentive of being the event’s 75th anniversary and 20 years since the festival was declared an international tourism attraction by Spain.

