20 Sept 2022

Elton John to perform at the White House on Friday

20 Sept 2022 4:02 PM

The White House will become a concert venue on Friday evening when Elton John performs.

The event is called A Night When Hope and History Rhyme, a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

The performance on the South Lawn is being organised with A+E Networks and the History Channel.

According to the White House, the audience will include teachers, nurses, students, gay rights advocates and others.

Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also scheduled to speak.

Workers have been erecting a large stage on the South Lawn to prepare for the concert.

Although stars like Sir Elton had steered clear of the White House while Donald Trump was in office, Mr Biden has occasionally featured musical guests.

Most recently, James Taylor played a few songs at last week’s event commemorating the passage of legislation that tackles prescription drug prices, climate change and other issues.

