20 Sept 2022

Vegan food firm executive accused of biting man’s nose in fight

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

A senior executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged after a fight outside an American football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose.

Doug Ramsey was charged with felony battery, and also with making a terroristic threat after the attack on Saturday in a parking garage outside a University of Arkansas football game in Fayetteville.

According to a police report, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with a front wheel on Ramsey’s Ford Bronco SUV.

The police report alleges that Ramsey got out of his vehicle and punched through the back windscreen of the other driver’s car.

The other driver told police he got out of his car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him.

Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver’s nose, ripping the flesh, according to the police report.

The driver and witnesses told police that Ramsey threatened to kill him.

Occupants of both vehicles got out and separated the two men.

Ramsey, 53, spent more than 30 years at Arkansas-based Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat as chief operating officer late last year.

He held top leadership positions at Tyson, including president of its poultry division and president of its global McDonald’s business.

At Beyond Meat, he has guided partnerships with fast food companies including McDonald’s and KFC.

Beyond Meat is based in El Segundo, California.

