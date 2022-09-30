Search

30 Sept 2022

Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 10:55 PM

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour convened a huddle of top Paris Fashion Week insiders on Friday to announce that the theme of next year’s Met Gala will be the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Taking place on the first Monday in May, May 1, 2023, the world’s most fashionable fundraiser will celebrate the work of the German-born couturier, who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019, aged 85.

The Met Gala theme is borrowed from the accompanying exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute in New York.

It will be entitled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and will gather some 150 of his creations to explore his “stylistic language”.

Lagerfeld’s original sketches will also be on display.

“The exhibition will explore Lagerfeld’s complex working methodology, tracing the evolution of his fashions from the two dimensional to the three dimensional,” said the costume institute’s star curator, Andrew Bolton, in a statement.

“The fluid lines of his sketches found expression in recurring aesthetic themes in his fashions, uniting his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion.”

Presented in the museum’s Tisch Gallery, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, will be on view from May 5 to July 16 2023.

