09 Oct 2022

Basketball stars lift children in visit to Texas mass shooting town

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 2:55 PM

The basketball stars of the San Antonio Spurs have held an open practice and community fair in a Texas town which was devastated by a mass school shooting earlier this year.

On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, 88 miles south-west of downtown San Antonio.

The Spurs held an open practice on Saturday at Uvalde High School in support of the students of Robb Elementary and those affected by that tragic day.

“It’s extremely sad,” San Antonio guard Tre Jones said.

“We wish everybody was with us, still being able to enjoy this moment.

“We are just trying to bring joy to the families and all the kids who were friends with those kids that died and help the teachers as well.

“We want to bring a moment of happiness into their lives again and try to just bring a smile to their faces.”

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich received the loudest ovation as the team took the court for a brief practice.

The Spurs then literally lifted the community, raising toddlers on their shoulders to bring them closer to the rim for a basket.

The true elevation was felt off the court.

Monica Flores’ eldest daughter is still understandably traumatised by the day’s tragedy.

Her daughter was in the fourth grade, the same classification as those who died. Her daughter’s classroom was directly across the hall from the two adjoining rooms where the shooting took place.

“She has her moments but we will never forget,” Ms Flores said. “Sudden hands, different people that look like the shooter — she did see the shooter through her classroom window.

“She is terrified by people who look like him, not that she judges, but people have (similar looks), and it’s just scary.”

Ms Flores’ daughter eagerly anticipated Saturday afternoon once she heard the Spurs were coming to Uvalde just to see her and the other children from Robb Elementary.

Dressed in the Manu Ginobili jersey her uncle purchased for her a few years ago, Ms Flores’ daughter and the crowd were surprised and delighted to see the Spurs’ hall of fame guard in attendance.

Now a special adviser with the Spurs, Mr Ginobili spent the entire event signing autographs and taking pictures with those in attendance.

Ms Flores’ daughter sprinted directly for Mr Ginobili at midcourt when it was her group’s turn to take the court and meet the players.

Just as hundreds of fans have done for more than a decade, Ms Flores’ daughter was beaming in delight as she posed with Mr Ginobili.

“I am so glad she got to experience this with Manu,” Ms Flores said.

News

