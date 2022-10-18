French cement firm Lafarge admits paying Isis millions to keep factory open

French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions to the so-called Islamic State group so a factory in Syria could remain open.

The charges were announced in a New York City federal court.

The allegations involve conduct earlier investigated by authorities in France.

The case was described by the US Justice Department as the first of its kind.

Lafarge has agreed to pay fines of roughly 91 million dollars (£80.5 million) and forfeit an additional 687 million dollars (£608 million) for a total penalty of around 778 million dollars (£688.5 million).

Prosecutors accused the firm of turning a blind eye to Isis’s conduct, paying to it at a time when it was involved in torturing kidnapped westerners.

“The defendants routed nearly six million dollars (£5.3 million) in illicit payments to two of the world’s most notorious terrorist organisations — Isis and al-Nusrah Front in Syria — at a time those groups were brutalising innocent civilians in Syria and actively plotting to harm Americans,” assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said in a statement.

“There is simply no justification for a multi-national corporation authorising payments to (a) designated terrorist organisation,” he added.