Search

21 Oct 2022

Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 3:45 PM

Some of George Orwell’s most celebrated works are coming to the online publishing platform Substack.

The Orwell Foundation is set to launch Orwell Daily, which will serialise for free at least a portion of the author’s famous books and other writings.

Orwell Daily begins on October 28 with his debut, Down And Out In Paris And London, the author’s expose of poverty in two of the world’s wealthiest cities.

Over the following several weeks, the Substack will run excerpts of some 1,000-1,500 words.

The foundation’s director Jean Seaton said: “We’re here to honour and celebrate and get people to think about Orwell.”

George Orwell – the pen name of Eric Arthur Blair – is best known for his allegorical work Animal Farm, from 1945, and the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, published in 1949, the year before his death.

Admirers cite the British author often when warning about democracy’s decline, but the foundation also wants to raise awareness of his writing about homelessness in Down And Out In Paris And London, first published in 1933.

“It was his first piece of real reportage,” Orwell’s son, Richard Blair, said in a statement released on Friday.

“Orwell wanted to see what it was like to be in the gutter — what it was like to be seen as a ‘tramp’.

“There are many miniature essays you can extract, but it’s also terribly descriptive. It grabs you.

“And there’s a degree of humour too, which is important. He puts you right there alongside the people he was writing about.”

Jeremy Wikeley, the foundation’s project officer, says future serialisations will be announced later in the year.

Numerous works, old and new, have been serialised on Substack.

They range from Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to such contemporary releases as Anand Giridharadas’ The True American: Murder And Mystery In Texas.

Substack newsletters such as Dracula Daily and Edgar Allan Poe Daily are dedicated entirely to excerpts from a given book or author.

The Orwell Foundation, which also also oversees a Substack newsletter of Orwell news and commentary, recently announced the Orwell Prize for Reporting Homelessness.

The award is a partnership with The Centre for Homelessness Impact, and “will celebrate the art of evidence-led storytelling, accurate investigation and innovative policy reporting”, according to the foundation.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media